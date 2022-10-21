'Something needs to be done': BCCI president Binny calls for probe into major Team India issue, 'That's my priority'

India were dealt a couple of big blows going into the T20 World Cup in the form of injuries to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. There have also been injuries to the likes of Deepak Chahar and a number minor or major niggles that have kept a number of star players out ahead of crucial series and tournaments in the recent past.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny has said that addressing this issue will be a priority for him in his tenure.

"We need to address why and how are players are getting injured so badly. We need to address why they are breaking down so easily. Not just now but also in the last four five years," Binny said at a felicitation ceremony organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association.

“It is not that we don't have good trainers or coaches. Whether the load is too much, whether they are playing too many formats, something needs to be done. That is my priority. You can't have a Bumrah breaking down 10 days before the World Cup and then who is going to replace him. It is important (to address it)," said the 67-year-old.

Binny also said that the facilities in stadiums for fans need to be improved alongwith the quality of pitches in the Ranji Trophy. "The pitches are still too docile, they are unfit for the fast bowlers. We also need to look at infrastructure. 30-40 thousand fans come to stadiums (for India games), they need to be comfortable."

On the need for central contracts for domestic cricketers on the lines of India cricketers, he said: "The domestic players are looked after very well. They have got good facilities and they stay in good places. I don't think there is any need for that at the moment (contracts).

"What is needed is to lift the standard of Ranji trophy, it is the premier tournament of the country. There was Irani Cup going on not so long ago how many people knew? We we need to change that," he said.

