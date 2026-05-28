Sooryavanshi’s Mullanpur carnage felt less like an innings and more like a direct challenge to India’s T20 hierarchy

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is no longer merely the IPL’s breakout star or Rajasthan Royals’ latest sensation. The age sparked curiosity last year. The historic 35-ball century proved he was far from another gimmick. But IPL 2026 has now turned him into a serious India contender, perhaps even an unavoidable one. And after what unfolded against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday, the BCCI can no longer afford to treat him like a long-term project. Rajasthan Royals' Indian cricket player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (L) is congratulated by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Indian cricket player Abhishek Sharma (AFP)

Not after 680 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate touching 243. Not after a record-shattering 65 sixes in a single season. And certainly not after the way he has dismantled bowling attacks featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar without showing the slightest hint of fear or hesitation.

The Mullanpur carnage, in particular, hit differently. This was not another fearless knock from a teenager riding momentum. SRH had spent days planning specifically for him. Cummins himself admitted they had Plan B and C ready. Yet, playing his first IPL playoff game amid growing chatter around a potential India debut, Sooryavanshi showed no nerves. He ignored the field changes, the slower balls, the mind games and tore through every plan in just 29 balls. His 97 included 12 sixes and five boundaries, implying that 92 runs came purely through boundaries.

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Vaibhav not just talent anymore But perhaps the biggest takeaway from IPL 2026 has not been the sixes or the records. It has been the maturity. Before the season began, experts warned about second-season syndrome and questioned whether he could handle the pressure once teams began decoding him. Instead, Sooryavanshi elevated his game to a frightening level, almost making himself look invincible in the format. And in the process, he changed the conversation around him entirely. Every innings now carries national attention. Every six trends instantly. More recently, his fielding ability was questioned by the likes of Sanjay Manjrekar and Mohammed Kaif, who questioned the India narrative. Yet through all of it, Sooryavanshi has remained astonishingly composed. Whether it was sitting alone near the pitch before the Eliminator with his eyes shut, visualising his plans, or calmly speaking after missing out on a century on 97, he has displayed a level of clarity rarely seen in Indian cricket at this age.

That maturity is precisely why the conversation around him should now change. The selectors have already pushed him into the India A side for the upcoming one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka involving Afghanistan. That itself showed he has firmly entered the senior-team conversation. Ajit Agarkar later admitted there had been discussions around him before the selectors decided to monitor him slightly longer at the India A level.

That caution is understandable. But IPL 2026 has made one thing increasingly clear: this is not a talent India can afford to delay endlessly in developmental systems.

The Ireland T20Is may come too soon because of scheduling and travel constraints around the India A assignment. But the five-match T20I series in England in July feels like the perfect launchpad. And if India truly want to continue building around their ultra-aggressive T20 template, Sooryavanshi fits seamlessly into it.

Imagine the top order: Abhishek Sharma and Sooryavanshi opening, followed by Ishan Kishan at No. 3. Three batters naturally wired to play with fearless tempo and attacking intent, exactly the direction modern T20 cricket is heading towards.

Earlier this season, many believed Sooryavanshi would still have to wait behind Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson in the India T20I queue. Samson, after all, was India’s Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup after stepping in from the bench. But the Mullanpur innings should likely change the equation. It screamed at the selectors to break the existing T20 hierarchy and make space for Sooryavanshi immediately.

Because he is unlike any 15-year-old Indian cricket has seen before. He is not just gifted. He already understands pressure, expectation and tactical adaptation at a frightening level. Some players are meant to go through the system. Others force the system to speed up for them. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi belongs firmly in the second category.