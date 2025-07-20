Sophie leaves India in a spin, England win rain-hit 2nd ODI

Mumbai: It was only a week back that Lord’s produced a rivetting Test involving India and England. The two nations were back at the venue on Saturday, this time for the second women’s ODI. Having already clinched the T20I series 3-2, India could have completed a memorable double at the iconic ground. England's Sophie Ecclestone celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Harleen Deol. (Action Images via Reuters)

Rain though played spoilsport as the start was delayed by nearly four hours with the match reduced to 29-overs-a-side.

India were riding high on momentum having also won a tightly contested first ODI in Southampton as they looked to clinch a rare ODI series win on English soil. However, the hosts dominated the rain-truncated second ODI from the get go.

The tone was set early by pacer Em Arlott (2/26), who produced a stunning yorker to dismiss opener Pratika Rawal (3). It pushed India on the back foot immediately. From that point, England’s bowlers maintained control on a pitch that offered significant turn and bounce, conditions when allied with the Lord’s slope made it even more difficult for India’s batting line-up.

While it was the Indian spinners who capitalised on the conditions on offer in the T20I series, it was English spinners Sophie Ecclestone (3/27), Charlie Dean (1/31) and Linsey Smith (2/28) who ran through the Indian middle order after the hosts chose to bowl.

Having restricted India to 143/8, England batters responded superbly. Opener Amy Jones led the way with a 57-ball 46 not out. The hosts needed just over 40 in the last 10 overs when another rain break left them needing just 13 runs in 5.2 overs. They sealed victory by reaching 116/2 under the rain-rule.

Batting first, Smriti Mandhana showed promise at the top timing the ball well before falling for 42 while trying to up the scoring rate. Deepti Sharma (30*) once again played a useful hand in the lower order, anchoring India to a modest total in the end after the other batters had failed.

However, India’s approach in the closing overs was surprising as they seemed content to rotate the strike rather than attempt boundaries. The absence of all-rounder Amanjot Kaur exposed the middle order, which crumbled under pressure, largely due to Ecclestone’s masterful spell.

As England looked to chase down the target and stay alive in the series, the lack of fight shown by other Indian batters will be something the management and support staff would look at closely.

The pitch was expected to aid Indian spinners as well in the second innings but barring left-arm spinner N Sree Charani (0/28) the England batters didn’t seem to have much problems.

Sneh Rana (1/12) dismissed Tammy Beaumont in the 11th over but the batters continued to chase the target with a positive approach, with wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (22*) together. The rain interruption in the 19th over happened with eight more deliveries needing to be bowled for a result.

England were cruising towards the target with only 42 needed off 62 when that intense spell of rain took the players off the field, and they returned to finish it.

Brief Scores: India 143/8 in 29 overs (S Mandhana 42; S Ecclestone 3/27) vs Eng 116/2 in 21 overs (Amy Jones 46* ) England won by 8 wickets (DLS method)