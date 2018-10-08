Today in New Delhi, India
Sourav Ganguly has a special request for former teammate Zaheer Khan

The former India skipper pulled a fast one on Zaheer Khan while wishing him on his 40th birthday.

File image of Zaheer Khan.(Getty Images)

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has often spoken about how he shared a friendly relation with most of the youngsters who came into the team during his stint as captain. And on Sunday he showed that once again when he pulled a fast one on former India pacer Zaheer Khan while wishing him on his 40th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, not only did Ganguly wish him, but also asked him to lose some weight. The tweet read: “Happy birthday @ImZaheer zed K.. have a great year ...please loose some weight...u were India’s strength 🤝”

Zaheer finished with 311 wickets from 92 Test matches and 282 wickets from 200 ODIs. He was an integral part of the Indian team that lifted the World Cup under MS Dhoni in 2011.

