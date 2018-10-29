Sourav Ganguly questions BCCI CoA’s decision to change eligibility rules without consulting technical committee

After BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, technical committee head Sourav Ganguly has now pulled up GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim and the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators for deciding to relax the one-year rule for wards of government employees to be considered local players in the middle of the season. Not only that, the former India skipper has also questioned the process followed by the CoA wherein decisions taken at technical committee meetings are also overlooked.

In the letter accessed by Hindustan Times, Ganguly has backed the earlier mail from the secretary and written that he is surprised by the latest turn of events and the refusal of those making decisions to even consult the technical committee. He went on to add that he had brought the matter to the notice of those concerned and hoped that the matter would be given due importance.

“Dear Amitabh ji, I am totally agreeable to this and have brought to notice of the concerned people. I am really surprised it goes through without consultation. Even decisions taken at the technical committee meeting has been overlooked and new rules have been followed. It’s complete chaos and against the basic constitution of the BCCI where the respective committees are holding meetings. Hopefully the COA will understand the importance,” he wrote.

When contacted by Hindustan Times, a senior BCCI executive said: “It is a call taken by the Committee of Administrators.”

The secretary had earlier made it clear that a sudden change of rule after the start of the season without keeping the technical committee of the board or the member associations of the BCCI is not only unfair but also against the process followed over the years. Before that, he had also raised concerns after Karim gave him a briefing on why the BCCI had suddenly decided to change the rules for outstation players when it comes to wards of government employees. Choudhary had gone on to add that the move didn’t have any merit because there was no need to give special preference to wards of just government employees.

Explaining the reason behind the decision to change the outstation player clause for wards of government employees, Karim had said: “It was felt that since the government employees have no control over their transfer, the wards of such employees should not be subjected to the one year rule laid down by BCCI.”

As per new rules, wards of government employees on transfer can play as local players on submission of their respective parent’s transfer order and the aadhaar card of the player which must have the new address.

