Sourav Ganguly rates India's performance in England tour, gives special mention to Virat Kohli in viral post

Team India on Sunday ended their 2022 tour of England on a brilliant note as Rohit Sharma's men scripted a five-wicket win in Manchester to bag the ODI series 2-1. Rishabh Pant's superb maiden ODI ton and Hardik Pandya's record-scripting all-round brilliance helped India end their Manchester jinx and. Moments after the big win BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rated India's show in England in the 2022 tour and mentioned Virat Kohli as well in his viral post.

India's 2022 tour included the rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 series which was postponed owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, along with two limited-overs series. While India began their tour on a heartbreaking note with England winning the Edgbaston Test, the visitors bounced back in white-ball format, beating the hosts 2-1 in both ODIs and T20Is.

Impressed with India's performance, Ganguly took to Twitter to hail the team and mentioned Kohli and Ravi Shastri in his tweet as well, who were part of the team management during the 2021 Test series.

“Super performance in england ..not easy in their country ..2-2 test .win in T20 and one days..well done dravid ,rohit sharma,ravi shastri,virat kohli @bcci ..pant just special..so is pandu ..,”he tweeted.

This was India's first ODI series win in England since 2014 and fourth overall.

"Very pleased. Came here, wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember that. Not an easy place to come and win games," India skipper Rohit Sharma said after the big win in the post-match presentation.

