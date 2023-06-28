‘I only believe in performance…’: Ganguly's interesting 'World Cup' observation about Kohli and Rohit

Leading India at the grandest stage of them all, Rohit Sharma will aim to emulate what MS Dhoni did with his iconic Indian side in the 2011 edition of the World Cup - End the long wait for a world title in the 50-over format. As legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag rightly pointed out at ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announcement event in Mumbai, India played the 2011 edition of the World Cup for Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Sehwag, who was an integral part of the World Cup-winning side at the time, feels that the Men In Blue will be eager to win the famous trophy for Virat Kohli just like the 2011 batch won it for the Little Master.

Ganguly shared his views about the ODI future of Rohit and Kohli(AP-AFP)

Skipper Rohit inherited a championship-winning side when the Hitman ascended the captaincy throne in 2021. Rohit replaced Kohli as India's all-format captain before last year's T20 World Cup. India made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 and Rohit’s men were outplayed by Australia in the 2023 Test Championship final.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's sparkling reaction to World Cup 2023 schedule, names venue he's most excited to play at

Ganguly's epic 'World Cup' observation on Kohli and Rohit

It has been a decade since batting icons Kohli and Rohit have been leading the batting charge of the Asian giants. Rohit and Kohli are expected to enter the twilight phase of their respective white-ball careers after the 2023 World Cup. Will it be curtains for the batting duo after the India World Cup? Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly issued an interesting statement while discussing the white-ball future of Rohit and Kohli.

"I don't believe too much in last time, first time. I believe in performances. I think they are 34-35, I don't know what's going to happen in the next World Cup. There are world tournaments every year - T20 cricket, 50-over cricket. It's not like as in the past when we started - one every four years and then the Champions Trophy came in. So it's about performances and I am sure Rohit as captain and Virat will be wanting to make it a big one not from a personal point of view but from winning it. I think that's the biggest," Ganguly told Star Sports.

Remember what Kohli said about Tendulkar?

Rohit was overlooked by selectors when India last won the 50-over World Cup. Kohli, who featured in India's squad at the 2011 World Cup, had famously lifted Tendulkar during the team's victory lap at the Wankhede Stadium. “Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years. It is time we carried him on our shoulders,” Kohli had beautifully summed up the mood of Team India fans at the time. Over 12,000 runs and 46 centuries later, Kohli is yet to taste his second ODI World Cup glory.

