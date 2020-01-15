Sourav Ganguly’s Instagram post featuring Steve Waugh will transport you to the 2000s

cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is known as the man who changed the fortunes of Indian cricket at the start of the century, when Team India became a fighting unit under his captaincy. The complete transformation in the way the national team played started with the crucial Test series win at home against the all conquering Australian side, led by the legendary Steve Waugh. Both these men were fierce competitors who believed in not giving an inch to the opposition.

On Tuesday, the duo was present in the stands at the Wankhede Stadium as Australia humbled India by 10 wickets in the first match of the ODI series. Ganguly and Waugh were engaged in a long discussion. The BCCI chief later took to Instagram to share a photograph with Waugh and wrote, “Competed with this man for a long period .. tremendous respect.”

Off spinner Harbhajan Singh called the duo ‘legends as he commented on the photograph.

Steve Waugh led Australia to the 1999 ICC World Cup title and was responsible for starting a decade of complete dominance of Test and ODIs by the team from Down Under. He played his farewell Test against India in 2003 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He keeps visiting India for his charity work.

Sourav Ganguly led India to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup and is widely credited for creating a new culture in the Indian cricket team. His captaincy records for India were later surpassed by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.