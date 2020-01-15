e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly’s Instagram post featuring Steve Waugh will transport you to the 2000s

Sourav Ganguly’s Instagram post featuring Steve Waugh will transport you to the 2000s

IND vs AUS: On Tuesday, the duo was present in the stands at the Wankhede Stadium as Australia humbled India by 10 wickets in the first match of the ODI series. Ganguly and Waugh were seen engaged in a long discussion.

cricket Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly with former Australia captain Steve Waugh
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly with former Australia captain Steve Waugh(Instagram/Sourav Ganguly)
         

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is known as the man who changed the fortunes of Indian cricket at the start of the century, when Team India became a fighting unit under his captaincy. The complete transformation in the way the national team played started with the crucial Test series win at home against the all conquering Australian side, led by the legendary Steve Waugh. Both these men were fierce competitors who believed in not giving an inch to the opposition.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia - Jasprit Bumrah’s yorkers, bouncers surprise David Warner

On Tuesday, the duo was present in the stands at the Wankhede Stadium as Australia humbled India by 10 wickets in the first match of the ODI series. Ganguly and Waugh were engaged in a long discussion. The BCCI chief later took to Instagram to share a photograph with Waugh and wrote, “Competed with this man for a long period .. tremendous respect.” 

ALSO READ: Would’ve been in Canada if it wasn’t for Sourav Ganguly,’ Harbhajan narrates story of Test comeback

Off spinner Harbhajan Singh called the duo ‘legends as he commented on the photograph.

Steve Waugh led Australia to the 1999 ICC World Cup title and was responsible for starting a decade of complete dominance of Test and ODIs by the team from Down Under. He played his farewell Test against India in 2003 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He keeps visiting India for his charity work.

Sourav Ganguly led India to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup and is widely credited for creating a new culture in the Indian cricket team. His captaincy records for India were later surpassed by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

tags
top news
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news