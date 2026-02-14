Sourav Ganguly urges patience with Sanju Samson: ‘No player can perform under constant pressure’

Sanju Samson has been under pressure after a string of missed chances in recent outings, yet a fitness concern involving Abhishek Sharma offered him a way back into India’s XI against Namibia. Whether he keeps his place for the high-profile contest against Pakistan may depend largely on Abhishek’s recovery timeline. Earlier in the build-up, Samson had been viewed as India’s likely first-choice opener for the T20 World Cup, but the five-match India vs New Zealand T20I series changed the narrative. Sanju Samson has failed to capitalise on opportunities. (AFP)

A lean run with the bat dented his momentum, while Ishan Kishan’s explosive performances from No. 3 reshaped the batting order. His aggressive approach and consistent scoring convinced the team management to promote him as Abhishek’s opening partner, pushing Samson further down the pecking order.

In the game against Namibia, Samson raced off the blocks with three early sixes but couldn’t build on the momentum, eventually falling for 22.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly backed India’s settled lineup ahead of the key clash against Pakistan, saying any change would hinge on Abhishek's fitness, while Samson’s place could depend on the opener’s recovery.

"India's combination is strong and well-balanced, so there’s no need for major changes. Everything depends on Abhishek Sharma’s fitness. If Abhishek is fit to play, he may come in for Sanju, while the rest of the team should remain the same," Ganguly told India Today.

“Samson deserves consistent opportunities” Since the start of 2025, Samson has registered just one fifty-plus score in T20Is, a knock that came against Oman, and has otherwise found it difficult to produce steady returns with the bat.

However, the Indian legend threw his weight behind Samson, urging team management to offer him a longer run in India’s setup rather than judging his place on the basis of a few low scores.

"Sanju is a very good player and deserves consistent opportunities. No player can perform under constant pressure where two failures mean being dropped. It’s important to give him a longer run to maintain his form. After all, just over a year ago, he scored three centuries in T20Is. He has immense potential, and I hope he is given the time he deserves," he added.