e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / South Africa cricket body fires CEO for ‘serious misconduct’

South Africa cricket body fires CEO for ‘serious misconduct’

“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal,” CSA said.

cricket Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:14 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Cape Town
INVERCARGILL, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cricket bat and balls are seen before the fourth Twenty20 match between the New Zealand and Australia at Queens Park on February 19, 2011 in Invercargill, New Zealand. (Photo by Teaukura Moetaua/Getty Images)
INVERCARGILL, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cricket bat and balls are seen before the fourth Twenty20 match between the New Zealand and Australia at Queens Park on February 19, 2011 in Invercargill, New Zealand. (Photo by Teaukura Moetaua/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

South Africa’s national cricket body fired its CEO Thursday after an independent investigation found him guilty of serious misconduct. Cricket South Africa didn’t provide specific details of Thabang Moroe’s wrongdoing when it announced it had terminated his employment. Moroe had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, which included a forensic audit of the organization’s finances.

“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal,” CSA said.

The cricket body is in disarray after the president and acting CEO quit last week.

South African cricket has often been burdened by off-field issues. Moroe was appointed in 2018 after his predecessor, Haroon Lorgat, quit when his relationship with the board became unworkable. Another former CEO, Gerald Majola, was fired in 2012 for awarding himself and other staff members unauthorized bonuses and then trying to hide the payments.

The reputation of the national team has also been damaged in recent months after the Black Lives Matter movement spurred some Black players who are now retired to allege they were shunned by white teammates and treated unfairly by management when they were playing for South Africa.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In