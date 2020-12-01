e-paper
Home / Cricket / South Africa’s Rabada ruled out of England ODI series

South Africa’s Rabada ruled out of England ODI series

He is expected to take about three weeks to recover and Rabada has therefore been released from the squad and bio-secure environment that is in place for the England tour.

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
CAPE TOWN
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada reacts.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada reacts.(REUTERS)
         

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the one-day series against England after sustaining a right adductor strain, officials said on Tuesday.

Cricket South Africa said his release was designed to ensure rehabilitation and preparation for the 25-year-old ahead of the two-test series against Sri Lanka that starts later this month.

South Africa play three ODIs against England, starting at the weekend, following on three Twenty20 Internationals.

