South Africa’s Rabada ruled out of England ODI series

cricket

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:51 IST

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the one-day series against England after sustaining a right adductor strain, officials said on Tuesday.

He is expected to take about three weeks to recover and Rabada has therefore been released from the squad and bio-secure environment that is in place for the England tour.

Cricket South Africa said his release was designed to ensure rehabilitation and preparation for the 25-year-old ahead of the two-test series against Sri Lanka that starts later this month.

South Africa play three ODIs against England, starting at the weekend, following on three Twenty20 Internationals.