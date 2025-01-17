South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Four. England Under-19 at 29/1 after 6.3 overs

Explore
    Live

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 17, 2025 4:54 PM IST
    Key Events
    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025. Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : Cape Town, Cape Town

    South Africa Under-19 squad -
    Adnaan Lagadien, Semal Pillay, Jason Rowles, Bennie Hansen, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Chad Mason, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Enathi Khitshini, Paul James
    England Under-19 squad -
    Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, Archie Vaughan, Aaryan Sawant, Farhan Ahmed, Thomas Rew, Harry Moore, Joe Moores, Jack Home, Tazeem Ali, James Minto    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 17, 2025 4:54 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Raeeq Daniels bowling . England Under-19 at 29/1 after 6.3 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

    Jan 17, 2025 4:44 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 25/1 after 6 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Archie Vaughan 1 (7)
    Ben Mayes 19 (20)
    South Africa Under-19
    Nqobani Mokoena 1/10 (3)

    Jan 17, 2025 4:41 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Nqobani Mokoena bowling . England Under-19 at 21/1 after 5.3 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

    Jan 17, 2025 4:40 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 16/1 after 5 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Ben Mayes 14 (17)
    Archie Vaughan 0 (4)
    South Africa Under-19
    Raeeq Daniels 0/15 (3)

    Jan 17, 2025 4:40 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Raeeq Daniels bowling . England Under-19 at 16/1 after 4.4 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

    Jan 17, 2025 4:39 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Raeeq Daniels bowling . England Under-19 at 12/1 after 4.3 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

    Jan 17, 2025 4:38 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 6/1 after 4 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Archie Vaughan 0 (4)
    Ben Mayes 4 (11)
    South Africa Under-19
    Nqobani Mokoena 1/1 (2)

    Jan 17, 2025 4:35 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ben Dawkins is out and England Under-19 at 5/1 after 3.2 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: OUT! c Daniel Bosman b Nqobani Mokoena.

    Jan 17, 2025 4:30 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 5/0 after 3 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Ben Mayes 4 (11)
    Ben Dawkins 1 (7)
    South Africa Under-19
    Raeeq Daniels 0/5 (2)

    Jan 17, 2025 4:29 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Raeeq Daniels bowling . England Under-19 at 5/0 after 2.5 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

    Jan 17, 2025 4:26 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 0/0 after 2 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Ben Mayes 0 (6)
    Ben Dawkins 0 (6)
    South Africa Under-19
    Nqobani Mokoena 0/0 (1)

    Jan 17, 2025 4:22 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 0/0 after 1 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Ben Dawkins 0 (6)
    Ben Mayes 0 (0)
    South Africa Under-19
    Raeeq Daniels 0/0 (1)

    Jan 17, 2025 3:53 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Chad Mason is out and South Africa Under-19 at 87/10 after 29.1 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: OUT! run out (Jack Home).

    Jan 17, 2025 3:53 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 at 87/9 after 29 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    South Africa Under-19
    Enathi Khitshini 0 (5)
    Chad Mason 23 (46)
    England Under-19
    Jack Home 1/0 (1)

    Jan 17, 2025 3:53 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Raeeq Daniels is out and South Africa Under-19 at 87/9 after 28.1 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: OUT! c Joe Moores b Jack Home.

    Jan 17, 2025 3:53 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 at 87/8 after 28 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    South Africa Under-19
    Chad Mason 23 (46)
    Raeeq Daniels 7 (14)
    England Under-19
    Tazeem Ali 2/32 (9)

    Jan 17, 2025 3:53 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Toss Update

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat

    Jan 17, 2025 3:53 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Match Details
    1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 between South Africa Under-19 and England Under-19 to be held at Cape Town, Cape Town at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

