South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Four. England Under-19 at 29/1 after 6.3 overs

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025. Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Cape Town, Cape Town
South Africa Under-19 squad -
Adnaan Lagadien, Semal Pillay, Jason Rowles, Bennie Hansen, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Chad Mason, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Enathi Khitshini, Paul James
England Under-19 squad -
Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, Archie Vaughan, Aaryan Sawant, Farhan Ahmed, Thomas Rew, Harry Moore, Joe Moores, Jack Home, Tazeem Ali, James Minto...Read More
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Raeeq Daniels bowling . England Under-19 at 29/1 after 6.3 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 25/1 after 6 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Archie Vaughan 1 (7)
Ben Mayes 19 (20)
South Africa Under-19
Nqobani Mokoena 1/10 (3)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Nqobani Mokoena bowling . England Under-19 at 21/1 after 5.3 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 16/1 after 5 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Ben Mayes 14 (17)
Archie Vaughan 0 (4)
South Africa Under-19
Raeeq Daniels 0/15 (3)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Raeeq Daniels bowling . England Under-19 at 16/1 after 4.4 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Raeeq Daniels bowling . England Under-19 at 12/1 after 4.3 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 6/1 after 4 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Archie Vaughan 0 (4)
Ben Mayes 4 (11)
South Africa Under-19
Nqobani Mokoena 1/1 (2)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ben Dawkins is out and England Under-19 at 5/1 after 3.2 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: OUT! c Daniel Bosman b Nqobani Mokoena.
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 5/0 after 3 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Ben Mayes 4 (11)
Ben Dawkins 1 (7)
South Africa Under-19
Raeeq Daniels 0/5 (2)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes smashed a Four on Raeeq Daniels bowling . England Under-19 at 5/0 after 2.5 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 0/0 after 2 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Ben Mayes 0 (6)
Ben Dawkins 0 (6)
South Africa Under-19
Nqobani Mokoena 0/0 (1)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 0/0 after 1 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Ben Dawkins 0 (6)
Ben Mayes 0 (0)
South Africa Under-19
Raeeq Daniels 0/0 (1)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Chad Mason is out and South Africa Under-19 at 87/10 after 29.1 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: OUT! run out (Jack Home).
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 at 87/9 after 29 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
South Africa Under-19
Enathi Khitshini 0 (5)
Chad Mason 23 (46)
England Under-19
Jack Home 1/0 (1)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Raeeq Daniels is out and South Africa Under-19 at 87/9 after 28.1 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: OUT! c Joe Moores b Jack Home.
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 at 87/8 after 28 overs
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
South Africa Under-19
Chad Mason 23 (46)
Raeeq Daniels 7 (14)
England Under-19
Tazeem Ali 2/32 (9)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Toss Update
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Match Details
1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 between South Africa Under-19 and England Under-19 to be held at Cape Town, Cape Town at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.