South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Four. England Under-19 at 29/1 after 6.3 overs

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Ben Mayes hit a Four on Raeeq Daniels bowling.England Under-19 at 29/1 after 6.3 overs

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score, 1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025. Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 01:30 PM

Venue : Cape Town, Cape Town



South Africa Under-19 squad -

Adnaan Lagadien, Semal Pillay, Jason Rowles, Bennie Hansen, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Chad Mason, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Enathi Khitshini, Paul James

England Under-19 squad -

Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, Archie Vaughan, Aaryan Sawant, Farhan Ahmed, Thomas Rew, Harry Moore, Joe Moores, Jack Home, Tazeem Ali, James Minto