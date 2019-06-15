South Africa vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Predicted XI - Rashid fit, Zadran could return

Winless so far in the tournament, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be eagerly looking to tick the victory box when they take on each other in a World Cup encounter at Cardiff on Saturday.

Down and out, the two bottom-placed teams know that this will be their best chance to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece. To make the encounter even more interesting, this will be the first time that South Africa and Afghanistan will face-off in an ODI. The two sides have previously met only in T20Is, with South Africa emerging on top on both the occasions.

Afghanistan, the most improved side in the last couple of years without a doubt have truly earned their position in the World Cup but their performance in the tournament so far, barring the Sri Lanka game, has not been up to the mark. They are the only side who are yet to get off the mark in the points table.

South Africa, on the other hand, despite not winning a game in this World Cup, have a point to their name, thanks to a washout against the West Indies.

However, not all is gloomy for Afghanistan. The good news is, their most potent weapon Rashid Khan has recovered from injury and is fit to take the field on Saturday.

Keeping the conditions in mind, which have varied a lot in Cardiff, Afghanistan might want to bring back the experienced Dawlat Zadran to strengthen their pace battery. There was an injury concern about the right-arm seamer and final call on his availability will be taken ahead of the toss on Saturday.

Afghanistan Predicted XI against South Africa: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 14:05 IST