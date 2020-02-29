South Africa vs Australia live score 1st ODI at Paarl

cricket

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 18:10 IST

Live score SA vs AUS 1st ODI: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat in the first one-day international against Australia at Boland Park on Saturday. South Africa included two new one-day caps in opening batsman Janneman Malan and top-order batsman Kyle Verreynne.They made five changes from the team that was beaten by 97 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Cape Town on Wednesday.

South Africa vs Australia live score, 1st ODI

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), D’Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa Josh Hazlewood