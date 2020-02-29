e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Australia live score 1st ODI at Paarl

South Africa vs Australia live score 1st ODI at Paarl

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI live score: Follow live scorecard and updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Australia at the Boland Park in Paarl.

cricket Updated: Feb 29, 2020 18:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI live score: Follow live scorecard and updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Australia at the Boland Park in Paarl
South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI live score: Follow live scorecard and updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Australia at the Boland Park in Paarl(Twitter)
         

Live score SA vs AUS 1st ODI: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat in the first one-day international against Australia at Boland Park on Saturday. South Africa included two new one-day caps in opening batsman Janneman Malan and top-order batsman Kyle Verreynne.They made five changes from the team that was beaten by 97 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Cape Town on Wednesday.

South Africa vs Australia live score, 1st ODI

 

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), D’Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa Josh Hazlewood

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Delhi rape convicts Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta seek stay on March 3 execution order
Delhi rape convicts Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta seek stay on March 3 execution order
US aims to withdraw all forces ‘within 14 months’: US-Afghanistan declaration
US aims to withdraw all forces ‘within 14 months’: US-Afghanistan declaration
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
SC verdict on referring Article 370 case to larger bench on Monday
SC verdict on referring Article 370 case to larger bench on Monday
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news