South Africa vs Australia live score 3rd T20I at Newlands in Cape Town

South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I: Follow live score and updates of the third and final T20I between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town.

cricket Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I: Follow live score and updates of the third and final T20I between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town.
South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I: Follow live score and updates of the third and final T20I between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town.(Twitter)
         

SA vs AUS live score, 3rd T20I: South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the decisive third and final Twenty20 international against Australia at Newlands on Wednesday.With the series locked at 1-1, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said the statistics showed it was better to bat second in day-night games at the ground.

Live score South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I:

 

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

