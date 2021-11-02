SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Unchanged SA opt to bowl; no Shakib, Mustafizur for Bangladesh
- South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: South Africa take on Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi today. Follow SA vs BAN live score and latest updates.
SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bowl first. South Africa are fielding an unchanged side while Bangladesh have made two changes. Shakib Al Hasan is injured and Mustafizur Rahman is resting. South Africa, a side which seems to be on a mission to put their doubters wrong, are taking on a Bangladesh side which has been disappointed to say the least in this T20 World Cup 2021. With two wins in three games so far, South Africa will stand a very good chance of making it to the semi-finals if they beat Bangladesh, who have already lost all their three encounters in Super 12, Group 1.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 02, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Spin straight away for SA
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj starts the proceedings for South Africa. Naim and Litton opening for Bangladesh. Here we go!
-
Nov 02, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Bangladesh Playing XI
Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
-
Nov 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
South Africa Playing XI
Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
-
Nov 02, 2021 03:05 PM IST
South Africa unchanged
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma confirms that David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi are fit to play and hence they have decided to play an unchanged side against Bangladesh today.
-
Nov 02, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Toss update
South Africa win toss and opt to bowl first against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.
-
Nov 02, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Aiden Markram important for SA success
Aiden Markram is the first batsman for South Africa to score 500-plus T20I runs in a calendar year. In 14 innings he has scored 518 runs in 2021 which includes 5 fifties in it. Markram is continuing in this T20 World Cup as well. He is the leading run getter for SA with 110 runs with a fifty vs West Indies at Dubai. He has a strike rate of 134.14 in this T20 World Cup.
-
Nov 02, 2021 02:52 PM IST
How good has been Anrich Nortje for South Africa?
Anrich Nortje has been brilliant form for the Proteas this year. He has picked up 11 wickets in 9 innings, with at least one wicket in each of his last 8 T20Is for South Africa.
In this World Cup so far, Nortje is the only South African bowler who has an economy rate under 6.00 along with this he has picked 5 wickets as well. At Abu Dhabi Nortje has picked 9 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 22.55. He has an economy rate of 7.25 which is the best among all the venues in UAE in T20 matches.
-
Nov 02, 2021 02:47 PM IST
A lot rides on captain Mahmudullah
In the absence of inform Shakib al Hasan, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah will have added responsibilities. Mahmudullah is the leading run getter for Bangladesh in T20Is, he needs 79 more runs to complete 2000 T20I runs. He has scored 446 runs in 2021 which is the most he has scored in any calendar year. With 150 runs in this tournament, he is leading the batting department for his side, he has got these runs at a strike rate of 132.74. With Mahmudullah six hitting ability can come into play and could be important in the context of the game, he has smashed 60 sixes most by Bangladesh batsman in T20Is.
-
Nov 02, 2021 02:41 PM IST
SA vs BAN head-to-head
South Africa have a terrific record in T20Is against Bangladesh. They have never lost against them in the six times they have faced them in the shortest format of the game. Will they make it 7-0 today or will Bangladesh stage a comeback?
-
Nov 02, 2021 02:34 PM IST
SA injuries
South Africa too have their injury scares. David Miller, who hit two sixes in the last over against Sri Lanka, has a hamstring niggle while left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has complained of pain in the groin. Both of their availability in today's match against Bangladesh will be crucial to South Africa's chances
-
Nov 02, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Shakib Al Hasan ruled out
Whatever mathematical chances Bangladesh had of reaching the semis, received a big blow with the injury to Shakib Al Hasan. The world-class all-rounder has been ruled out of Bangladesh's remaining two matches in this World Cup. Coach Russell Domingo hinted that Shamim Hossain is likely to replace Shakib against South Africa today.
-
Nov 02, 2021 02:14 PM IST
SA vs BAN live score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi. This promises to be an exciting encounter and could give us a clearer picture about how things might unfold in this group of death.
