South Africa vs England, 4th Test Day 2 in Johannesburg: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:33 IST

Day 1 Round-up: Zak Crawley’s maiden Test half-century gave England a solid foundation before South Africa struck back on the first day of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium. Holding an unbeatable 2-1 series lead, England were 192 for four when bad light ended a rain-shortened day. England’s youthful opening pair of Crawley (66) and Dom Sibley (39) shared England’s first century opening partnership since 2016 and blunted South Africa’s fast bowlers on a pitch which both captains expected to be challenging for batsmen. Crawley, 21, and Sibley, 24, put on 107 before Sibley was caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to give new cap Beuran Hendricks his first Test wicket. South Africa claimed three more wickets to have England at a slightly precarious 157 for four but captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope took the tourists safely through to the close in deteriorating light.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks

England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad

Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat first