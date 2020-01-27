South Africa vs England, 4th Test: Live Cricket Score, Commentary

cricket

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:29 IST

England have set the struggling home side a stiff 466-run victory target to level the series, and Sam Curran said the tourists would be fired up on a wicket that has provided assistance for the seam bowlers throughout the match. “A lead of 465 on that kind of wicket, we feel we are in a strong position to hopefully win the test. The ball did nip around consistently through the day, so I think there is a lot of confidence in our group,” Curran told reporters.