  • South Africa vs Ireland 2nd ODI live score: Follow live score and commentary of South Africa vs Ireland 2nd ODI in Dublin.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 03:06 PM IST

South Africa vs Ireland live score 2nd ODI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday. Both the sides have made a change each from the the first ODI which was washed out due to rain. South Africa have brought Anrich Nortje in place of Lungi Ngidi. Ireland, on the other hand, have decided to bring in Curtis Campher in place of former captain William Porterfield.

Follow Ireland vs South Africa live score here

Ireland XI: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

South Africa XI: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

