South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK match live on TV and online

After losing the three-match T20I series against South Africa, Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will look to return to winning ways in the three-match ODI series, which will get underway on Tuesday, December 17. The ODI series will give both Pakistan and South Africa an opportunity to find the right combination ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. Pakistan's players wait for a decision during the second T20 International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(AP)

Pakistan's squad has been bolstered with the return of speedster Naseem Shah, opening batter Abdullah Shafique and top-order batter Kamran Ghulam.

On the other hand, regular South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will be missing the opening ODI to manage his workload. Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas in his absence.

In their last bilateral face-off in the 50-over format, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1 in South Africa in April 2021.

Squads:

South Africa squad for 1st ODI: Aiden Markram (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming details:

When will the 1st ODI between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 1st ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will take place on Tuesday, December 17, at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 1st ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at Boland Park, Paarl.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st ODI between South Africa and Pakistan?

The live broadcast of the 1st ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on Sports18 network – Sports18 -1 (HD & SD) channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between South Africa and Pakistan?

The 1st ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.