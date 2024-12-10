South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK match live on TV and online

South Africa and Pakistan will square off in the three-match T20I series, starting Tuesday (December 10) in Durban. The Proteas will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen. Babar Azam who was rested for the recent white-ball series against Zimbabwe, is back in the Pakistan squad and he is expected to play all the three T20Is against the hosts. Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan touches his forehead after getting hurt. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)

This is the first time since 2019 that Pakistan will take on South Africa in an all-format series. After the three T20Is, Proteas and Pakistan will square off in three ODIs and two Tests.

Pakistan won the last two bilateral T20I series between both nations, beating South Africa at home in February 2021 2-1 and then in their backyard 3-1 in April 2021.

Squads:

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming details:

When will the 1st T20I between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 1st T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will take place on Tuesday, December 10 at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 1st T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at Kingsmead, Durban.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st T20I between South Africa and Pakistan?

The live broadcast of the 1st T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on Sports18 network – Sports18 -1 (HD & SD) channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between South Africa and Pakistan?

The 1st T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.