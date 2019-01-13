South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 3 in Johannesburg: Live Updates

Duanne Olivier took his third five-wicket haul of the series before Pakistan’s bowlers fought back on the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa on Saturday. Olivier took five wickets for 51 as South Africa gained a first innings lead of 77 at the Wanderers Stadium.

Pakistan bowlers continued their superlative efforts in the hosts’ second innings and had them reeling at 45 for 4 before Hashim Amla steadied the ship with 42 not out and took the total to 135/5 at the end of second day’s play. South Africa now lead by 212 runs with 5 wickets remaining and the match is evenly poised.

Will South Africa whitewash the visitors? Or will Pakistan salvage some pride and avert a clean sweep?

Here are the live updates of action from day 3 at Johannesburg:

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 13:32 IST