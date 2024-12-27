South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. South Africa at 113/3 after 29.1 overs
- 30 Mins agoAiden Markram smashed a Four on Mohammad Abbas bowling . South Africa at 113/3 after 29.1 overs
- 32 Mins agoSouth Africa at 109/3 after 29 overs
- 35 Mins agoTemba Bavuma smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 109/3 after 28.1 overs
- 36 Mins agoSouth Africa at 105/3 after 28 overs
- 37 Mins agoAiden Markram smashed a Four on Mohammad Abbas bowling . South Africa at 105/3 after 27.4 overs
- 42 Mins agoSouth Africa at 99/3 after 27 overs
- 44 Mins agoTemba Bavuma smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 97/3 after 26.1 overs
- 46 Mins agoSouth Africa at 93/3 after 26 overs
- 49 Mins agoSouth Africa at 92/3 after 25 overs
- 49 Mins agoAiden Markram smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 92/3 after 24.6 overs
- 53 Mins agoAiden Markram smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 88/3 after 24.1 overs
- 54 Mins agoSouth Africa at 84/3 after 24 overs
- 59 Mins agoSouth Africa at 83/3 after 23 overs
- 39 Sec agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
Day 2 Highlights :
- A Markram 13th Test fifty: 53 runs in 72 balls (10x4) (0x6)
Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Mohammad Abbas bowling . South Africa at 113/3 after 29.1 overs
FOUR! Good Timing! Goes fuller, around middle, from over the wicket, angles in, Aiden Markram leans and flicks it with ease from the front foot wide of deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary to start the over.
South Africa at 109/3 after 29 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Temba Bavuma 16 (47)
Aiden Markram 62 (85)
Pakistan
Naseem Shah 0/29 (8)
Temba Bavuma smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 109/3 after 28.1 overs
FOUR! Pitched up and out away!
South Africa at 105/3 after 28 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 62 (85)
Temba Bavuma 12 (41)
Pakistan
Mohammad Abbas 1/44 (13)
Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Mohammad Abbas bowling . South Africa at 105/3 after 27.4 overs
FOUR! Through the Edge! Mohammad Abbas bowls on good length, around middle, seaming in, from over the wicket, Aiden Markram comes forward to defend it with the full face of the bat but only manages to get a thick inside edge. The ball goes through the gap between his pads to deep fine leg fence for a boundary.
South Africa at 99/3 after 27 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Temba Bavuma 11 (40)
Aiden Markram 57 (80)
Pakistan
Naseem Shah 0/25 (7)
Temba Bavuma smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 97/3 after 26.1 overs
FOUR! Squeezed away!
South Africa at 93/3 after 26 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 57 (80)
Temba Bavuma 5 (34)
Pakistan
Mohammad Abbas 1/38 (12)
South Africa at 92/3 after 25 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 57 (77)
Temba Bavuma 4 (31)
Pakistan
Naseem Shah 0/19 (6)
Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 92/3 after 24.6 overs
FOUR! Crunched away! Aiden Markram starting from where he left off.
Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 88/3 after 24.1 overs
FOUR! That is as classy as it can get for Aiden Markram. FIFTY for Markram.
South Africa at 84/3 after 24 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Temba Bavuma 4 (31)
Aiden Markram 49 (71)
Pakistan
Mohammad Abbas 1/37 (11)
South Africa at 83/3 after 23 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Temba Bavuma 4 (26)
Aiden Markram 48 (70)
Pakistan
Naseem Shah 0/11 (5)
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.