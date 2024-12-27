Explore
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. South Africa at 113/3 after 29.1 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 27, 2024 2:04 PM IST
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Aiden Markram hit a Four on Mohammad Abbas bowling.South Africa at 113/3 after 29.1 overs
    Key Events
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score :

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • A Markram 13th Test fifty: 53 runs in 72 balls (10x4) (0x6)
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 27, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Mohammad Abbas bowling . South Africa at 113/3 after 29.1 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Good Timing! Goes fuller, around middle, from over the wicket, angles in, Aiden Markram leans and flicks it with ease from the front foot wide of deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary to start the over.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 109/3 after 29 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Temba Bavuma 16 (47)
    Aiden Markram 62 (85)
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 0/29 (8)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:59 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Temba Bavuma smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 109/3 after 28.1 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Pitched up and out away!

    Dec 27, 2024 1:58 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 105/3 after 28 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 62 (85)
    Temba Bavuma 12 (41)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Abbas 1/44 (13)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Mohammad Abbas bowling . South Africa at 105/3 after 27.4 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Through the Edge! Mohammad Abbas bowls on good length, around middle, seaming in, from over the wicket, Aiden Markram comes forward to defend it with the full face of the bat but only manages to get a thick inside edge. The ball goes through the gap between his pads to deep fine leg fence for a boundary.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:52 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 99/3 after 27 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Temba Bavuma 11 (40)
    Aiden Markram 57 (80)
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 0/25 (7)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Temba Bavuma smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 97/3 after 26.1 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Squeezed away!

    Dec 27, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 93/3 after 26 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 57 (80)
    Temba Bavuma 5 (34)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Abbas 1/38 (12)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:45 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 92/3 after 25 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 57 (77)
    Temba Bavuma 4 (31)
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 0/19 (6)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:45 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 92/3 after 24.6 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Crunched away! Aiden Markram starting from where he left off.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:41 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . South Africa at 88/3 after 24.1 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! That is as classy as it can get for Aiden Markram. FIFTY for Markram.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 84/3 after 24 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Temba Bavuma 4 (31)
    Aiden Markram 49 (71)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Abbas 1/37 (11)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 83/3 after 23 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Temba Bavuma 4 (26)
    Aiden Markram 48 (70)
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 0/11 (5)

    Dec 27, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

