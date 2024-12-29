Live
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa score after 11 overs is 35/3
Dec 29, 2024 1:39 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 35/3 after 11 overs, Temba Bavuma at 5 runs and Aiden Markram at 25 runs
Key Events
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
Day 3 Highlights :
- Stumps: Pakistan 88/3 in 22.0 overs
- Pakistan 103/3 in 25.5 overs
- Pakistan 151/3 in 35.2 overs
- S Shakeel 8th Test fifty: 50 runs in 67 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Pakistan 200/6 in 48.1 overs
- Tea: Pakistan 212/8 in 52.0 overs
- Referral 1 (56.4 ovs): S Shakeel against South Africa (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 2)
- Innings Break: Pakistan 237/10 in 59.4 overs
- Referral 1 (3.3 ovs): T de Zorzi against South Africa (LBW) Retained (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
- Referral 2 (4.5 ovs): Pakistan against R Rickelton (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
- Referral 3 (7.5 ovs): Pakistan against T Stubbs (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
- Drinks: South Africa 19/3 in 7.5.0 overs
- Bad Light: South Africa 27/3 in 9.0 overs
- Stumps: South Africa 27/3 in 9.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 29, 2024 1:39 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 35/3 after 11 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Temba Bavuma 5 (10)
Aiden Markram 25 (28)
Pakistan
Khurram Shahzad 1/26 (6)
Dec 29, 2024 1:35 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 31/3 after 10 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Temba Bavuma 4 (7)
Aiden Markram 22 (25)
Pakistan
Mohammad Abbas 2/7 (5)
Dec 29, 2024 1:34 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Temba Bavuma smashed a Four on Mohammad Abbas bowling . South Africa at 31/3 after 9.5 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Wayward down leg and Bavuma capitalises.
Dec 29, 2024 12:34 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
1st Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.