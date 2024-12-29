Explore
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa score after 11 overs is 35/3

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 29, 2024 1:39 PM IST
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 35/3 after 11 overs, Temba Bavuma at 5 runs and Aiden Markram at 25 runs
    Key Events
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    Day 3 Highlights :
    • Stumps: Pakistan 88/3 in 22.0 overs
    • Pakistan 103/3 in 25.5 overs
    • Pakistan 151/3 in 35.2 overs
    • S Shakeel 8th Test fifty: 50 runs in 67 balls (7x4) (0x6)
    • Pakistan 200/6 in 48.1 overs
    • Tea: Pakistan 212/8 in 52.0 overs
    • Referral 1 (56.4 ovs): S Shakeel against South Africa (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 2)
    • Innings Break: Pakistan 237/10 in 59.4 overs
    • Referral 1 (3.3 ovs): T de Zorzi against South Africa (LBW) Retained (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
    • Referral 2 (4.5 ovs): Pakistan against R Rickelton (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
    • Referral 3 (7.5 ovs): Pakistan against T Stubbs (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
    • Drinks: South Africa 19/3 in 7.5.0 overs
    • Bad Light: South Africa 27/3 in 9.0 overs
    • Stumps: South Africa 27/3 in 9.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 29, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 35/3 after 11 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Temba Bavuma 5 (10)
    Aiden Markram 25 (28)
    Pakistan
    Khurram Shahzad 1/26 (6)

    Dec 29, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 31/3 after 10 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Temba Bavuma 4 (7)
    Aiden Markram 22 (25)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Abbas 2/7 (5)

    Dec 29, 2024 1:34 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Temba Bavuma smashed a Four on Mohammad Abbas bowling . South Africa at 31/3 after 9.5 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Wayward down leg and Bavuma capitalises.

    Dec 29, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
    1st Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

