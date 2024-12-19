Explore
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi 20oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan score after 11 overs is 58/2

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 19, 2024 6:29 PM IST
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 58/2 after 11 overs, Babar Azam at 23 runs and Mohammad Rizwan at 3 runs
    Key Events
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score :

    Pakistan Innings Highlights :

    • Kwena Maphaka makes his ODI debut for South Africa
    • Pakistan 50/1 in 8.2 overs
    • Mandatory Power play (1-10): Pakistan 53/2
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Dec 19, 2024 6:29 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 58/2 after 11 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Babar Azam 23 (27)
      Mohammad Rizwan 3 (6)
      South Africa
      Bjorn Fortuin 0/12 (2)

      Dec 19, 2024 6:25 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 53/2 after 10 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Mohammad Rizwan 0 (3)
      Babar Azam 21 (24)
      South Africa
      Kwena Maphaka 1/19 (5)

      Dec 19, 2024 6:19 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Saim Ayub is out and Pakistan at 53/2 after 9.3 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Rassie van der Dussen b Kwena Maphaka.

      Dec 19, 2024 6:18 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . Pakistan at 49/1 after 8.1 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! SLAPPED! WHAT A WELCOME TO INTERNATION CRICKET! Bjorn Fortuin drops the length back outsdie off to Babar Azam. Babar gets back in the crease and lspas the ball infront of point for a superb boundary.

      Dec 19, 2024 6:11 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 45/1 after 8 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Saim Ayub 24 (26)
      Babar Azam 15 (20)
      South Africa
      Kwena Maphaka 0/19 (4)

      Dec 19, 2024 6:08 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Kwena Maphaka bowling . Pakistan at 44/1 after 7.2 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! GENUINE EDGE AND SAFE!

      Dec 19, 2024 6:06 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 40/1 after 7 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Babar Azam 15 (20)
      Saim Ayub 20 (20)
      South Africa
      Marco Jansen 1/24 (4)

      Dec 19, 2024 6:04 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . Pakistan at 38/1 after 6.1 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! NUDGED AWAY! A superb start to the over for Babar Azam and Pakistan!

      Most Runs

      Saim Ayub
      Saim AyubPAK
      109 Runs
      M1
      HS109
      SR91.59

      Most Wickets

      Salman Agha
      Salman AghaPAK
      4 Wickets
      Inn1
      Avg8.00
      SR12.00
      Dec 19, 2024 6:02 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 34/1 after 6 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Saim Ayub 20 (20)
      Babar Azam 9 (14)
      South Africa
      Kwena Maphaka 0/14 (3)

      Dec 19, 2024 5:58 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 28/1 after 5 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Saim Ayub 19 (17)
      Babar Azam 5 (11)
      South Africa
      Marco Jansen 1/18 (3)

      Dec 19, 2024 5:57 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . Pakistan at 28/1 after 4.5 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! WIDTH AND SLAPPED!

      Dec 19, 2024 5:54 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 24/1 after 4 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Saim Ayub 15 (11)
      Babar Azam 5 (11)
      South Africa
      Kwena Maphaka 0/8 (2)

      Dec 19, 2024 5:50 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 22/1 after 3 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Saim Ayub 14 (9)
      Babar Azam 4 (7)
      South Africa
      Marco Jansen 1/14 (2)

      Dec 19, 2024 5:50 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . Pakistan at 22/1 after 2.3 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! TWO IN TWO! BEAUTIFULLY PLAYED! Marco Jansen pitches the ball much fuller outside the off stump line, looking for some swing, and gets punished. Saim Ayub takes a good front foot out and drives the ball all along the ground, beating point to his left for the second boundary of the over.

      Dec 19, 2024 5:48 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . Pakistan at 18/1 after 2.2 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! SLASHED HARD! Saim Ayub has come out with intent! Marco Jansen drops the length back and gives away room outside off to the talented left-hander. Saim Ayub gets back in the crease and slashes the ball hard, up and over point for a superb boundary.

      Dec 19, 2024 5:42 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 14/1 after 2 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Babar Azam 4 (7)
      Saim Ayub 6 (3)
      South Africa
      Kwena Maphaka 0/6 (1)

      Dec 19, 2024 5:41 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Kwena Maphaka bowling . Pakistan at 12/1 after 1.3 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Babar Azam gets off the mark in style!

      Dec 19, 2024 5:37 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 6/1 after 1 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
      Pakistan
      Babar Azam 0 (2)
      Saim Ayub 5 (2)
      South Africa
      Marco Jansen 1/6 (1)

      Dec 19, 2024 5:35 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Abdullah Shafique is out and Pakistan at 5/1 after 0.4 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Heinrich Klaasen b Marco Jansen.

      Dec 19, 2024 5:35 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . Pakistan at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! WHAT A START! Pakistan get off the mark with a boundary from Saim Ayub! Marco Jansen runs in hard from over the wicket and pitches the ball up on the stumps, looking for some swing first up. Saim Ayub takes the front foot out and flicks the ball through the square leg gap for a boundary along the carpet. Good start for the youngster coming fresh from a hundred in the previous game.

      Dec 19, 2024 5:07 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

      Dec 19, 2024 5:07 PM IST

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

      South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Tabraiz Shamsi.

      Dec 19, 2024 4:47 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

      South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
      2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at Newlands, Cape Town at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Load More
      News cricket South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan score after 11 overs is 58/2
      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      • logo-fab-play
      • VCCircle_logo-white
      • TechCircle_logo_white
      • VCCEdge_logo_white
      • edge-insights-logo
      © 2024 HindustanTimes