South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan score after 11 overs is 58/2

Dec 19, 2024 5:35 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! WHAT A START! Pakistan get off the mark with a boundary from Saim Ayub! Marco Jansen runs in hard from over the wicket and pitches the ball up on the stumps, looking for some swing first up. Saim Ayub takes the front foot out and flicks the ball through the square leg gap for a boundary along the carpet. Good start for the youngster coming fresh from a hundred in the previous game.