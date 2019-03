Live updates: The Cricket World Cup looms large for both South Africa and Sri Lanka when they meet in a five-match one-day international series starting at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. While South Africa will be keen to get back to winning form after shock losses to the Lankans in two home Tests, both teams appear to be undecided on their best 15 players for the World Cup in England and Wales, starting in May.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Upul Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (captain), Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (captain), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 13:31 IST