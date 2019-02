South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 in Durban: Live cricket score and updates

Live Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to field against South Africa. The visitors head into the series following heavy defeats in New Zealand and Australia, and having unceremoniously dumped captain Dinesh Chandimal. Sri Lanka have lost 11 of 13 Test matches in South Africa. The exceptions occurred at Kingsmead in the only two Tests Sri Lanka have played at the ground.

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kaushal Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Oshada Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, Vishwa Fernando, Angelo Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lasith Embuldeniya

South Africa (From): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Theunis de Bruyn, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 13:15 IST