South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1 in Port Elizabeth: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park. The home side have handed a debut to all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, 21, who comes in for the injured Vernon Philander in the only change from the hosts’ one-wicket loss in the first test in Durban. The tourists have gone with an unchanged line-up as they seek to become the first Asian side to win a test series in South Africa. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Ambuldeniya.

Follow the scorecard below -

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 13:39 IST