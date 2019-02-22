South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Vishwa Fernando castles Hashim Amla, scripts history in Port Elizabeth

Sri Lanka fast-bowler Vishwa Fernando achieved a first in Test cricket during the first day of the second and the final Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. Fernando scalped the wickets of Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla and Duanne Olivier to return with outstanding figures of 3/62.

Amla’s wicket in particular stood out as he was dismissed on the first ball that he faced in the innings. In doing so, Fernando became the first bowler in the history of the game to dismiss Amla for a golden duck in Test cricket. Astonishingly, it took 124 Tests for bowlers to dismiss Amla for a first ball duck.

Overall, the visitors had a good first day in the field as seamers Kasun Rajitha and Fernando took three wickets each to bowl out the hosts for 222. It was a disappointing batting display from South Africa again and their innings was dominated by a brisk 86 from Quinton de Kock and 60 from opener Aiden Markram.

But the Proteas hit back with the ball late in the day to redeem themselves after another abject performance with the willow. Sri Lanka were 60 for three at the close, still trailing by 162 runs on a wicket that is providing assistance for the fast bowlers, as well as some turn for the spinners.

Opener Lahiru Thirimanne (25 not out) and nightwatchman Rajitha (0 not out) will resume on day two, seeking to take Sri Lanka into the lead as they aim to become the first team from Asia to win a test series in South Africa.

Duanne Olivier (2-25) bowled Oshada Fernando (0) and had Kusal Mendis (16) caught to make early inroads into the Sri Lanka batting, while Kagiso Rabada grabbed the wicket of captain Dimuth Karunaratne (17) as the hosts fought back with the ball.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 11:41 IST