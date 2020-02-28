South Africa vs Thailand, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:40 IST

Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against Thailand at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Proteas are placed at third spot on group B table, having won their only game played so far. Thailand have lost both their opening encounters and will be looking for a win to stay alive in the tournament.

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk(c), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Thailand: Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch(c), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh