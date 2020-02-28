e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Thailand, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Live cricket score and updates

South Africa vs Thailand, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Live cricket score and updates

ICC T20 WC: Catch all the action of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash between South Africa and Thailand through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs Thailand, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Live cricket score and updates
South Africa vs Thailand, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Live cricket score and updates(ICC/ Twitter)
         

Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against Thailand at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Proteas are placed at third spot on group B table, having won their only game played so far. Thailand have lost both their opening encounters and will be looking for a win to stay alive in the tournament.

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk(c), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Thailand: Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch(c), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Rs 4 lakh crore investor wealth gone in minutes as Sensex plunges 1100 points
Rs 4 lakh crore investor wealth gone in minutes as Sensex plunges 1100 points
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
Delhi violence: Anatomy of a riot, and its escalation
Delhi violence: Anatomy of a riot, and its escalation
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi at star-studded screening of Thappad
Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi at star-studded screening of Thappad
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news