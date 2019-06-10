Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Battered South Africa take on boisterous West Indies

South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Catch all the live score and updates from the match between South Africa vs West Indies.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 10, 2019 13:48 IST
highlights

Live score and updates: Three matches, three losses, a spate of injuries, experienced campaigners in a rut, a captain who is jittery and a team which is falling around him. South Africa are battered and they will now face the swag and coolness of West Indies, a side which is playing with absolute freedom. Yes, there are concerns even in the Windies camp, but clearly their free spirit will be in stark contrast to the negativity in and around the South African camp. For starters, Faf du Plessis needs to rally his troops and convince them they are good enough and a win here might just get their campaign back on track.

 

South Africa vs West Indies, live score and updates:

13:30 hrs IST

Key battles

Chris Gayle and Kagiso Rabada will go head-to-head in this fixture. This will be an interesting battle on the cards as the seamer has been in good form, while Gayle is in an explosive head-space.

13:15 hrs IST

West Indies predicted XI

West Indies will be looking to bolster their bowling attack some more and as a result, Kemar Roach can find a place in the playing XI. He will replace Carlos Brathwaite in the team. Here’s why - READ MORE

13:00 hrs IST

South Africa Predicted XI

Rassie van der Dussen may miss out. According to reports, the middle order batsman has sustained a a groin injury sustained during the game against India. If Van der Dussen is unfit, then Aiden Markram will be slotted at the number three position.

READ MORE

12:44 hrs IST

Battered South Africa, boisterous West Indies

