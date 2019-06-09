South Africa vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Predicted XI against West Indies - Rassie van der Dussen may miss out

The South Africans are in a poor situation after suffering their third successive loss in the World Cup and will need to introspect ahead of the crucial tie against the West Indies. The Proteas lost to India by six wickets on Wednesday, following defeats to England and Bangladesh in their first two matches. South Africa will next face the West Indies on Monday.

Under-fire South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said his “hurting” team is trying to fight but is just not able to avoid mistakes in what is turning out to be a horror World Cup campaign.

“Ours is a change room that is hurting, trying to make sure we keep fighting but we are making mistakes all the time,” Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation on Wednesday.

South Africa have been affected by injuries to key players such as Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi in this tournament. And according to reports, middle order batsman Rassie van der Dussen may miss out on the match against West Indies due to a groin injury sustained during the game against India. If Van der Dussen is unfit, then Aiden Markram will be slotted at the number three position and skipper Faf du Plessis will move to number four.

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 17:15 IST