South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: No Quinton de Kock as SA opt to bowl first against WI
South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in Dubai. After a horrendous outing in their first game of the edition against England which saw the Windies bundled out on merely 55, Kieron Pollard's men will be aiming to make amends when they take on South Africa in Dubai. Temba Bavuma's Proteas also went down fighting against Australia in a dramatic low-scoring opening game of the edition, as both sides look to address their batting concerns for a first win. In a group widely touted as the ‘group of death,' another loss could potentially hamper both side's chances for a qualification to the knock-out round.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 26, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The game begins!
We are done with the national anthems and both sides take the field. Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis open for the Windies.
Before the start, the players take the knee as a statement against racism. The South African team also takes the knee after a directive from the CSA.
-
Oct 26, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Huge absence
Quinton de Kock is the highest scorer for South Africa against West Indies in T20Is (302 runs in six innings).
How big a blow that would be for the Proteas?
-
Oct 26, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Captains speak
Temba Bavuma: We are going to have a bowl. I think just having a look at the wicket, it has been challenging for us to know what a good score is, so we want to have a look. We take out a lot (from the series win against West Indies), all the positives and all the negatives. We know what a power-packed side they (West Indies) are, looking at our performances we know where we can cool them down. Quinny is out and Reeza is in. He (de Kock) has made himself unavailable for personal reasons.
Kieron Pollard: I always say toss is 50-50. It is an opportunity for us to bat first, put things right and we look forward to the challenge. The guys have been upbeat despite what happened a couple of days ago. We have just one forced change; McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh gets an opportunity. He did well in the recent bilateral series and we look forward to his leg spin, the art, and energy that he brings.
-
Oct 26, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Playing XI for the two teams
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul
-
Oct 26, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Surprise surprise! No Quinton de Kock for SA
Temba Bavuma has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has “made himself unavailable for personal reasons."
-
Oct 26, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Toss Update
South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in Dubai.
-
Oct 26, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Pitch Report
“It is a hard surface with not a lot of grass on it, which shows promise for an exciting game of cricket. There won't be any dew that means the conditions will be equal through both innings. South Africa's pacers bowled a lot of back of a length against Australia and will look to do the same against West Indies,” says Ian Bishop.
-
Oct 26, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Will SA miss the ‘Faf Factor’?
Faf du Plessis' absence in the T20 World Cup made quite an uproar when South Africa announced their squad, and his performances in the recently-concluded IPL 2021 showed why.
Moreover, West Indies are an opposition Faf has enjoyed playing against. He has scored against the side at an incredible strike rate of 200 in three innings, which includes a century.
-
Oct 26, 2021 02:24 PM IST
A clash that started it all!
Roughly 14 years ago, on September 11, South Africa met West Indies in Johannesburg in a clash that marked the beginning of the T20 World Cups. Windies' Chris Gayle who scored a brilliant century (117 off 57 deliveries), is one of only three players still a part of the squad across both sides (other being Dwayne Bravo and Ravi Rampaul).
South Africa had chased down a 206-run target with 14 balls remaining in a remarkable start to the 2007 edition.
-
Oct 26, 2021 02:02 PM IST
South Africa vs West Indies: Both chasing a first win
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of the T20 World Cup 2021!
Not many expected defending champions West Indies to face a collapse they did in their opener against England, and the Pollard-led side will be eyeing a quick redemption on Tuesday when they face South Africa. On a sluggish Abu Dhabi surface, the Proteas bowlers did well to force the game to the final over against Australia after the South African batters put an unimpressive 118/9 on the board. Against the Windies, South Africa will be hoping for an improved performance from their batting lineup.
