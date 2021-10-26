South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: No Quinton de Kock as SA opt to bowl first against WI

South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in Dubai. After a horrendous outing in their first game of the edition against England which saw the Windies bundled out on merely 55, Kieron Pollard's men will be aiming to make amends when they take on South Africa in Dubai. Temba Bavuma's Proteas also went down fighting against Australia in a dramatic low-scoring opening game of the edition, as both sides look to address their batting concerns for a first win. In a group widely touted as the ‘group of death,' another loss could potentially hamper both side's chances for a qualification to the knock-out round.

