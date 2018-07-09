South Africa women’s cricket captain Dane van Niekerk marries all-rounder Marizanne Kapp

South Africa women’s cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk and teammate Marizanne Kapp tied the knot last Sunday.

Van Niekerk and Kapp are now the second couple among current international cricketers after New Zealand pair of Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu to have got married.

The announcement was made on Kapp’s official Instagram page, and ESPNCricinfo reported that most of their teammates attended the wedding.

💍 A post shared by Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) on Jul 7, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

Van Niekerk and Kapp had made their international debuts for South Africa in the space of two days during the 2009 Women’s World Cup.

Interestingly, both van Niekerk and Kapp’s careers have progressed almost identically. While van Niekerk is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa with 125 wickets in ODIs, Kapp is third on the list with 99 scalps.

With 1,770 runs, van Niekerk is fourth on the list of South Africa’s all-time run-getters while Kapp is placed sixth with 1,618 runs.

In 2015, former Australia cricketer Alex Blackwell married her partner Lynsey Askew, an ex-England cricketer. The marriage took place in England at a time when same-sex marriage was not recognised in Australia.

Late in 2017, Australian cricketer Elyse Villani had admitted being a lesbian, and she is believed to be seeing her teammate Nicole Bolton.

After the postal survey conducted in 2017 in Australia in order to get the Parliament discuss legalising same-sex marriage, another cricketer Megan Schutt celebrated the ‘Yes’ vote by posting a photograph kissing her partner Jess Holyoake.