India denied David Miller's wicket; South Africa's SuperSport under fire as DRS stops working

India beat South Africa by 106 runs in the third T20I to level the series. While captain Suryakumar Yadav scored his fourth T20I century, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav then got the South African batters into a tangle on the spin-friendly Wanderers pitch. Kuldeep ended up picking five wickets while Jadeja got two but he could've got a third in a moment that, at the time, looked like one that could decide the match. David Miller ended up becoming the last South African wicket to fall.

The two sets of players had been informed by the umpires that the decision review system (DRS) had become temporarily unavailable after the seventh over in South Africa's 202-run chase. It was due to a technical glitch from local broadcaster SuperSport.

Its effect was felt a few minutes later. Jadeja was hit for two sixes by the in-form David Miller but there was then a loud appeal for caught behind off the fourth ball. The umpire shook his head but the Indians seemed quite confident and seemed keen to take the review, only to be reminded by the former that DRS is still unavailable. Jadeja himself was captain at the time with Suryakumar being off the field with an injury and he could be heard asking the umpire about the DRS.

Replays then showed that there was a clear deflection off Miller's bat before the ball nestled into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

WATCH: IIndia denied David Miller's wicket due to DRS unavailability

As one would expect, fans weren't too happy and some of them came down heavily on SuperSport. Notably, during India's last tour to South Africa in 2021-22, the Indian cricketers were quite vocal against SuperSport. Then-captain Virat Kohli, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batter KL Rahul used the stump microphone to voice their disappointment when a coupe of DRS calls went against India during the Test series.

Fortunately for India Miller couldn't do much to arrest South Africa's slide. They were already four wickets down for 66 runs at the end of that over and were chasing a target of 202. By the time the 14th over came around, they had lost two more wickets and Miller was off strike. Kuldeep got two wickets off the first three balls of that over and then ended the South African innings by sending back Miller for 35 off 25 balls. South Africa had been all out for 95 runs.