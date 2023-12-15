Suryakumar Yadav’s injury update after horrible ankle twist gives India major scare in 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav stayed away from the field for a major chunk of the South African innings during the 3rd T20I after twisting his ankle while fielding. The India skipper hurt his ankle in the third over of the Proteas' 202-run chase at the New Wanderers Stadium on Thursday. He got off balance while throwing the ball after stopping a shot from Reeza Hendricks during the third over bowled by pacer Mohammed Siraj. Suryakumar Yadav had to be carried off the field in the 3rd T20I

The dynamic batter had to be carried off the field by the Indian support staff and physio. He didn't return to the field. In Surya's absence, his deputy Ravindra Jadeja guided India to an impressive win over the Proteas. Marshalling the Surya-less side in the series decider, Jadeja shared seven wickets with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, whose five-wicket haul made sure South Africa folded for 95 in 13.5 overs.

Suryakumar gives injury update after twisted ankle keeps him on bench

Speaking at the post-match presentation after Team India's 106-run win over the hosts, Suryakumar opened up about the injury scare. “I am good. I am walking, so good. Always a good feeling. When it comes in a winning cause, it makes me happier," Suryakumar said. The premier batter was named the Player of the Match as his captain's knock paved the way for Team India to end the T20I series 1-1 in Johannesburg.

Suryakumar's record-equalling fourth century powered Team India to 201/7 in the 20 over-contest. Surya smashed his first T20I century as captain in 55 balls. Joining superstars Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in an elite list, Suryakumar became the third batter to register four centuries in the shortest format. Averaging 78.00, the Indian skipper scored 156 runs in 2 innings against the Proteas. The No.1 T20I batter has finished the year by amassing 733 runs in 18 matches.

‘Kuldeep is never happy’

"We wanted to play some fearless brand of cricket. The idea was to bat first, put some runs on the board and defend. The boys work day in and day out. Happy that they showed some character. He (Kuldeep) is never happy. He is always hungry. It is a nice self-gift on his birthday. I mean it is important to know your game. I just go out there and enjoy myself. The balance is important,” the Indian skipper added.