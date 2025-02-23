South Australia vs Tasmania Live Score: Match 20 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25 to start at 06:00 AM
South Australia vs Tasmania Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25. Match will start on 23 Feb 2025 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
South Australia squad -
Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Kyle Brazell, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Harry Matthias, Harry Nielsen, Benjamin Manenti, Brendan Doggett, Campbell Thompson, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar
Tasmania squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Nicholas Davis, Tim Ward, Aidan O Connor, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Jarrod Freeman, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Raf MacMillan, Will Prestwidge, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Kieran Elliott, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers...Read More
South Australia vs Tasmania Match Details
Match 20 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25 between South Australia and Tasmania to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.