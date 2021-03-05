Southee reprimanded for showing dissent at umpire's decision
New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has been reprimanded for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the third T20 International against Australia in Wellington.
Southee was found to have breached "Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel", a Level 1 breach.
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Southee, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.
The incident occurred in the first over of the match on Wednesday, when Southee shouted at the umpire in a disrespectful manner after a leg before wicket review taken against Australia skipper Aaron Finch was declared an umpire’s call and given not out.
Southee admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.
There was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, third umpire Shaun Haig and fourth official Chris Brown levelled the charges.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
