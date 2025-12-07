‘Speed is my natural aspect’: Umran Malik will break but not give up on his pace

On a grey December afternoon at Eden Gardens, Umran Malik sounded less like a speed gun attraction and more like a fast bowler trying to redesign his entire career. On the sidelines of Jammu and Kashmir’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Hyderabad in Kolkata on December 4, the 25-year-old kept circling back to the same non-negotiable: he will not sacrifice what made him Umran Malik in the first place. Umran Malik, bagged 3/37 for Jammu and Kashmir in their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match against Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)

“Every fast bowler in the world knows that injuries are going to be a part of his career. But speed is my natural aspect. How can I compromise with that? Speed is my biggest strength, and I want to continue to maintain that strength,” Malik told ESPNcricinfo, making it clear that he sees pace not as an add-on but his entire identity as a bowler.

“I don’t want to show my speed, I want to show my wickets”: Umran Malik

For a bowler whose 150 kph spells lit up the IPL and pushed him into the India side, the obvious advice after injuries and loss of form is to dial it down and just “bowl within himself”. Malik is openly rejecting that route.

“You can’t bowl at 150 straight away. You reach that speed gradually. I don’t want to show my speed to anyone, but want to show my wickets,” he said. “But it is also that after ten years, I want to bowl at 140 and not come down to a speed of 130 from 150,” said Umran.

That one line reveals both fear and ambition. He does not want to become the familiar story of the tearaway who returns in his late 20s as a 130kph workhorse. The plan, as he frames it, is to use sports science, fitness and better workload management to keep fear factor and effectiveness aligned.

“After spending time at NCA and talking to many experts, I have started to understand my body better,” Malik said. “I now know what things need to be managed better if I want to avoid injury.

Equally striking is his repeated attempt to distance himself from the stereotype of the IPL-driven quick.

“I know that for many Indian fast bowlers, it is not that difficult to be part of the IPL. It’s probably easy for me too, but I’m not just thinking of taking part in the tournament,” he said. “Money is not a concern. The first and last thing is that my fitness and form should be such that I play every match for the team and take wickets. If I can’t do this, then what will be my value as a player?”

The question of value runs through every quote. Umran Malik talks of working as hard as needed, learning from mistakes and making his comeback memorable. Underneath the words is a simple promise: he is prepared to change almost everything around his bowling - except speed.