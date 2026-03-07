Spin nightmare loading? Ahmedabad mixed-soil pitch hints at 200-run fest in India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final

After a run-fest at Wankhede Stadium, another high-scoring affair could be on the cards when India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The surface in Ahmedabad is expected to play much like the one used for the semifinal earlier this week, where a staggering 499 runs were piled up. When India met England, the pitch turned into a batter’s dream despite early assumptions that the greenish tinge might aid the seamers. In reality, the ball came nicely onto the bat and runs flowed freely for most of the game. Jasprit Bumrah was the lone bowler who consistently posed problems with his accuracy and variations, while the rest of the attack found it difficult to contain the batters. New Zealand players have already started training at Narendra Modi Stadium for the big-ticket finale. (PTI)

The Ahmedabad pitch is expected to be on similar lines, with minimal turn from the surface but still some pace and bounce for the pacers.

According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, the summit clash will be played on the centre pitch, which will be a mix of red and black soil, with the par score likely to be close to 200. The Indian team already had a forgettable night for spinners at Wankhede, where Varun Chakaravarthy leaked 64 runs off his four overs, while Axar Patel gave away 35 in his three.

Meanwhile, only one match has been played on the centre pitch so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup, where South Africa emerged victorious on February nine. The Porteas stamped their authority over Canada with a 53-run win after posting a formidable 213 on the scoreboard.

India lost to South Africa in Ahmedabad in Super 8 Suryakumar Yadav and Co. have played twice at the Narendra Modi Stadium during this tournament. Their first outing there came in the group stage, where they secured a 17-run victory over the Netherlands. However, their next appearance at the same venue brought a setback. Facing South Africa in the Super 8 stage, India were outplayed and ended up on the losing side. That defeat remains the only blemish on their record in the competition so far, as they have otherwise maintained a strong run throughout the campaign.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India faced New Zealand in a five-match T20I series at home and asserted their dominance with a convincing 4-1 victory. However, the final of a global tournament presents an entirely different challenge. India will have to rise above the pressure and defy two major trends - no host nation has won the T20 World Cup so far, and no team has successfully defended the title.