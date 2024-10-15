Spin-heavy Pakistan wins toss and bats in 2nd cricket test against England

Menu Explore
AP |
Oct 15, 2024 10:38 AM IST

MULTAN, Pakistan — An unprecedented spin-heavy Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat in the second cricket test against England on Tuesday.

Ben Stokes returned to lead England after recovering from a torn hamstring as the visitors made two changes from the side which recorded an innings and 47-run win in the first test last week.

Stokes, who missed England's 2-1 win at home against Sri Lanka and also last week's victory in Multan, replaced Chris Woakes. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson made way for Matthew Potts, who last played a test match against Sri Lanka at Lord’s in August.

Pakistan, which is on an 11-match winless streak at home, made four changes after it became the first test-playing nation to lose a match by an innings after scoring 500-plus runs in the first innings.

Four senior players, including out-of-form Babar Azam, were rested for the remaining two tests of the series.

Kamran Ghulam was handed a test debut and replaced Babar at No. 4. The spin trio of Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood, who haven’t played first-class cricket for nine months, were included in the playing XI with Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub the other spin options for Pakistan.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the series after he fell ill during the first test and was hospitalized.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood , Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes , Jamie Smith, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

