e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Spinners help India women complete T20I series sweep over West Indies

The visitors defended the target of 135 with utmost ease as they restricted Windies to 73/7 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Guyana
Off-spinner Anuja Patil was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked two wickets by conceding just three runs in her three overs
Off-spinner Anuja Patil was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked two wickets by conceding just three runs in her three overs(Twitter)
         

India women came out with yet another emphatic performance as they defeated West Indies women by 61 runs in the fifth and final T20I played at the Province Stadium. With the win, the Women in Blue swept the five-match series 5-0.

The visitors defended the target of 135 with utmost ease as they restricted Windies to 73/7 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs. Off-spinner Anuja Patil was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked two wickets by conceding just three runs in her three overs. The other two spinners, Radha and Poonam Yadav, also scalped a wicket each and never allowed the Windies batters to get any sort of momentum during their chase.

Earlier, India opted to bat after winning the toss. However, they didn’t have a great start as both openers -- Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana - went back to the pavilion after scoring just 9 and 7 respectively.

However, from there on, Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy took the mantle in their hands and stitched a 117-run stand for the third wicket. Rodrigues scored 50 runs before gifting away her wicket to Aaliyah Alleyne in the penultimate delivery of the innings. Krishnamurthy played an unbeaten knock of 57. Her 48-ball innings was studded with four boundaries.

Like India, Windies too didn’t start their innings well as they lost two wickets early after Natasha McLean (9) and Chedean Nation (0) were departed cheaply by Anuja in the fourth over.

Chinelle Henry then tried to steady the ship and knitted a 15-run partnership with Kyshona Knight for the third wicket before she got out in the 10th over, reducing them to 28/3.

Hayley Matthews (2) too failed to leave a mark on the crease and was sent back by Pooja Vastrkar.

Kyshona, who contributed with 22 runs off 39 balls, was scalped by Harleen Deol in the 14th over. From there on, the hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were ultimately could reach 73/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Before the T20I series, India had also won the three-match ODI rubber 2-1.

Brief scores: India women 134/3 (Veda Krishnamurthy 57*, Jemimah Rodrigues 50; Hayley Matthews 1/23) beat West Indies women 73/7(Kyshona Knight 22, Shemaine Campbelle 19; Anuja Patil 2/3) by 61 runs.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
trending topics
Australia vs Pakistan LiveHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiChandrayaan-2Shiv SenaUN terror listArjun RampalUP Police Result 2019New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news