S Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket to represent Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket, picks his 1st wicket in 7 years- WATCH

Sreesanth registered the figures of 29/1 in his four-over spell. Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena picked up 3 for 13 to restrict Puducherry 136 for 8.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:12 PM IST

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth returned to competitive cricket on Monday as he represented Kerala in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Puducherry in Mumbai. He celebrated his comeback with the prized wicket of opponent batsman Fabid Ahmed which was his first scalp in seven years.

Kerala were put to bowl first and Sreesanth conceded 9 runs in his first over. However, he came back strong in his second and castled the Puducherry opener. The pacer moved the ball away from Ahmed which struck the top of the off-stump, reducing the side to 26/2.

Sreesanth registered the figures of 29/1 in his four-over quota. Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena picked up 3 for 13 to restrict Puducherry 136 for 8.

In reply, Kerala chased down the target with 10 balls to spare and won the game by 6 wickets.

After thrashing Puducherry, Sreesanth took to Twitter and shared the video of his first wicket after his return.

“Thanks a lot for all the support and love ..it’s just the beginning..with all of ur wishes and prayers many many many more to go.. lots of respect to u nd family,” wrote Sreesanth.

Check out the video:

The Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed a ban on Sreesanth in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, last year, his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years, which got over in September this year. Later in December, he was added to the Kerala squad after the pacer had a promising pre-season campaign.

