SRH unleash mayhem on IPL 2025 arrival with league's second-highest total; All major records from blitzkrieg vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unleashed a brutal assault on Rajasthan Royals (RR), racking up a staggering 286/6 in 20 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Ishan Kishan, on his debut in SRH colours, smashed an unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls, while Travis Head set the tone with a blistering 67 off 31. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates after scoring fifty runs as batting partner Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan congratulates(AP)

Their carnage, along with Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s quick cameos, left RR bowlers gasping, with Jofra Archer enduring a nightmare spell, conceding 76 runs – the most expensive in IPL history.

The onslaught began in the powerplay, where Head and Abhishek Sharma tore into RR’s attack, hammering 94/1 in six overs. Kishan carried the momentum forward, bringing up his fifty in just 25 balls before unleashing a ruthless attack on Archer, who was taken apart for 23 runs in an over.

As the innings progressed, Klaasen and Nitish kept the tempo high, ensuring SRH crossed the 250-run mark in 18 overs before finishing just short of the all-time IPL record – also hed by the Sunrisers.

Here are the major records from the innings:

Second-highest total in history

Sunrisers Hyderabad remained just one run short of equalling their own record for most runs in an IPL innings; they posted 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous season.

It seemed SRH would eclipse the record, reaching 279 with five balls still remaining in the innings; however, RR's Tushar Deshpande hit with two back-to-back wickets, halting SRH's hunt for the record total.

Most 250+ totals in T20s

SRH became the team with most 250+ totals in T20 history (4), overtaking both, the Indian men's cricket team and English side Surrey, who have three totals of 250 or more.

SRH posted three 250+ scores in the last season, and if their onslaught against RR is any indication, more fireworks are on the way.

Most expensive bowling figures

Jofra Archer endured a horror outing on his return to IPL after two years, recording the worst-ever figures in tournament history. He leaked 76 runs in four wicketless overs, surpassing Mohit Sharma’s 0/73 for Gujarat Titans last season.

Second-fastest to 1000 runs in IPL

Heinrich Klaasen continued his IPL blitz, reaching 1000 runs in the league in just 594 balls – the second-fastest in tournament history. The South African power-hitter trails only Andre Russell (545) and outpaced the likes of Virender Sehwag, Glenn Maxwell, and Yusuf Pathan, reaffirming his status as one of the league’s most destructive finishers.