SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019: Hyderabad eye fourth win of the season

Preview: Currently holding the top spot in the points table with three back-to-back victories, the confident Sunrisers would not like to spare an inch against Mumbai, lying at sixth place, with two wins and as many losses from four outings. However, Mumbai will take heart from the fact that they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings, their first loss in four games, in the last match.

Follow SRH vs MI live preview below -

18:48 hrs IST MI’s predicted XI The form of Hardik Pandya is a huge shot in the arm for Mumbai, he has been firing on all cylinders with the bat and ball. Three cameos in as many games - 32(14), 31(19) and 25(8). He was superb with the ball against CSK too as he picked up three wickets for 20 runs in his 4 overs - Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah





18:40 hrs IST SRH’s predicted XI Kane Williamson is not yet fit and the side does not even need him, such has been the way they have played in the competition. Mohammed Nabi, who has been his replacement, has been brilliant with the ball and calm with the bat - Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul





18:32 hrs IST Nabi’s riser Mohammad Nabi has been powering Hyderabad since he was included in the playing XI as he took four wickets in his first match and continued with his form in his second match as well. Nabi took 2 wickets and gave away just 21 runs in his four overs and helped his side defeat Delhi Capitals at home on Thursday.





18:24 hrs IST Will Malinga return? Suryakumar Yadav dropped a hint that Lasith Malinga will return to Mumbai Indians soon, as the Sri Lankan bowler flew back to his country to play in the Super Provincial One Day tournament. “I do not think we are missing him for [the] whole season, not to our notice. He has done well and whenever we get him back, he will again start his service,” Yadav told media-persons on the eve of the match.





18:16 hrs IST MI’s strategy Against Sunrisers, the Mumbai batsmen will be hoping to go out all guns blazing, while the bowling unit would rely heavily on Bumrah to bail them out against the duo of Warner and Bairstow. The duo have been in sublime form and will once again look to take the attack to any bowling unit that crosses their path.





18:08 hrs IST MI’s batting conundrum Although Mumbai have a deep batting line-up, they are yet to play to their full potential. But having toppled a strong CSK side in their last game, they are expected to get the good work going. Against CSK, Suryakumar (59) and Krunal (42) enabled the team to reach 170 and then managed to contain them to 133 for eight.





18:00 hrs IST Afghan spin duo Among the bowlers,spinner Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan will be keen to fire in unison to counter the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard and Pandya brothers (Krunal and Hardik).





17:52 hrs IST SRH’s in-form openers The marauding pair of Warner and Bairstow have been in scintillating form this season, having shared three century-plus opening stands in four matches. After a 118-run opening stand against KKR in a losing cause, Warner and Bairstow continued their dominance up the order with 110-run and 185-run partnerships against Rajasthan and Bangalore, respectively.





17:46 hrs IST No Williamson again? The Sunrisers were without the services of captain Kane Williamson during Thursday’s match against Delhi because of an injury and he is likely to be out again today. Bhuvneshwar Kumar led from the front as the seamer, along with Mohammad Nabi and Siddarth Kaul, chipped in with two wickets each to restrict Delhi to 129 for eight. And with opener Bairstow (48) once again shinning with the bat, the Sunrisers had a cakewalk, cruising to a five-wicket win.





17:38 hrs IST Coming into this match Mumbai defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings, their first loss in four games, in their last match while the Sunrisers, after losing their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders, went on the win against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.



