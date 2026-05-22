SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: Playoff-bound teams provide taster of what to expect; SRH know equation to breach Top 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score IPL 2026: RCB and SRH are both through to the playoffs, but still know the Top 2 isn't safe. SRH need a big win to vault over GT, but RCB know too big a win puts their Qualifier 1 spot at risk.
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: It all comes down to this in the race for the Top 2. By the end of the night, our matchup for Qualifier 1 in IPL 2026 will be set, with two of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad set to make it through, while the last will miss out. GT’s massive win over CSK last night has given them a terrific position, but not one which is completely safe, as SRH are aware of just how much they need to win by....Read More
And SRH have the firepower too. With their power-packed left=handers at the top and the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy to follow, they have the batting to achieve the 80-odd run win, or the quickfire chase, whichever it be – but can their bowling keep up with the demands that such a match requires?
Down the other end are a confident and self-assured RCB team, one going for back to back victories, that has looked almost unflappable at many points in this season. Their bowling has caught some punishment on occasion, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar has rolled back the years and seems unplayable at times. With Josh Hazlewood set to come good soon and plenty of players capable of chipping in themselves, they will back their chances.
RCB know that it would require something truly brutal to be knocked out of the top two themselves, but will still be eager to play for the win. They have the antidote to SRH’s strengths, and it will be about getting things in order to achieve those.
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: SRH keen to know toss result
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: 25 minutes from the toss now. SRh know that RCB are a strong chasing team – they know that anything short of, realistically, 250, won't do the trick against a team led by Virat Kohli. They might back themselves to chase and faul down what they need to in record time.
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: 1st vs 3rd – but it could be the other way around by the end of the night
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: RCB are currently in first, but not comfortably so. SRH are only two points behind, while GT are tied on points with an NRR right behind them.
SRH now have to work upwards – they were very close to GT with their NRR before GT's massive 89-run win the night prior, but that now means they have to match the result with a big win of their own. If Ishan Kishan was miffed with CSK during their game earlier this week, he won't be feeling much better now.
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: Down to the final pieces of business for IPL 2026. At the end of the night, the matchup for Qualifier 1 will be set, and as will one half of the Eliminator. All on the line as SRH host RCB in Hyderabad. Don't miss a beat.