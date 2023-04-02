SRH vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Online

SRH vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2023: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eyeing a fresh start when they begin their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday afternoon. The side had a change in captaincy after Kane Williamson was released following the last season, with Aiden Markram being named the new skipper. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the side against Royals as Markram remains on international duty. Royals, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive run in the previous season as they reached the final of the tournament after finishing second in the table with nine wins. Their captain, Sanju Samson, also had a prolific run with the bat and in the auction last year, the Royals bolstered their squad with the signing of Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, and Joe Root among others. (SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023)

SRH vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch online(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 match SRH vs RR:

Where is the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

At what time does the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday (April 2).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match, IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Jio Cinema. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of SRH vs RR here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON