Kavya Maran can't keep calm, jumps and jigs after SRH beat RR to reach first IPL final in six years
Celebrations began early in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, with Kavya Maran leading the proceedings. SRH beat RR to enter the IPL 2024 final.
Celebrations began early in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. Kavya Maran, the franchise's CEO and co-owner, was out of her seat clapping and cheering through Rajasthan Royals' collapse around Dhruv Jurel on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the Qualifier 2 tie of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Eventually, with 42 needed from the final over from the Royals, Kavya was elated as she ran up the stairs and hugged her father before celebrating with other members present in the SRH stand.
It was the spinners who plotted SRH's sensational 36-run win against Rajasthan in Chennai after Heinrich Klaasen's fifty saw the side set up a 176-run target. Shahbaz Ahmed was introduced as the Impact Player for SRH as he replaced Travis Head and led the lower-order batting line-up with 18 runs. He then plunged Rajasthan into batting trouble on the sluggish Chepauk track when he stopped Yashasvi Jaiswal on 42 off 21, before dismissing Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin in the same over.
With the Royals down to 79 for five, part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma crushed their hopes. Having earlier removed captain Sanju Samson for 10, he came back later to bowl Rajasthan impact substitute Shimron Hetmyer on 4. Rajasthan were eventually restricted to 139 for seven in 20 overs.
Before the start of the final over, Kavya had kicked off the celebrations in the SRH camp and was later spotted dancing after the victory was confirmed.
Hyderabad will now meet Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on Sunday at the very same venue. They were the top two teams in the league stage of the 2024 IPL season. SRH had earlier lost to KKR in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
This will be SRH's third IPL final and first in six years. The only time they had lifted the trophy was in 2016, under another Aussie leader David Warner.
"The boys have been fantastic all season. There's a great vibe in the squad as you can see and the final was the goal at the start of the season and we made it. We knew our strength was our batting and we wouldn't underestimate the experience we have in this squad, it's a dream having Bhuvi, Nattu and Unadkat, makes my job easy," said Cummins in the post-match presentation as he looks forward to the final.
