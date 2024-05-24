Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after SRH vs RR Qualifier 2: Avesh Khan, Pat Cummins make stride; Harshal Patel remains leader

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the Qualifier 2 tie of the ongoing 2024 IPL season to book their place in the final. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders, who they lost to in Qualifier 1 earlier this week in Ahmedabad, on Sunday in a bid to lift their second IPL title. Rajasthan Royals' Avesh Khan and captain Sanju Samson celebrate the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abdul Samad during the Qualifier 2 match (ANI)

Heinrich Klaasen smashed 50 off 34 balls to help Sunrisers post 175-9 and their bowlers combined to restrict Rajasthan to 139-7 as they reached their third IPL final. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, who came in as an Impact Player, played a key role in the bowling department as he picked three wickets with his left-arm spin to flatten the opposition chase. He also scored 18 runs with the bat.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap after SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 match:

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Avesh Khan, who picked up three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 tie in Chennai, moved to the fourth spot in the Purple Cap table with a tally of 19 wickets in 13 matches. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, ended his campaign in the seventh spot in the table with 18 scalps in 15 games after going wicketless against Sunrisers.

SRH captain Pat Cummins, on the other hand, moved into the top 10 with a solitary wicket in the match as he took his tally to 17 wickets in 15 matches. It is now the joint second-best figure by an IPL captain in a season alongside former RCB captain Anil Kumble (2010). Late great Shane Warner remains the leader with 19 wickets for RR in the 2008 season.

Punjab Kings bowler Harshal Patel remains the leader in the Purple Cap table with 24 wickets in 14 games and could end up with the award unless Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, placed third with 20 wickets, picks up a five-wicket haul in the final on Sunday in Chennai.