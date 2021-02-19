IND USA
Former Sri Lanka pacer and current bowling coach Chaminda Vaas(PTI)
Sri Lanka appoint Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach for Windies tour

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:17 PM IST

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday appointed former pacer Chaminda Vass as the national team's fast bowling coach for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

His appointment comes following the resignation of David Sekar, who was the national fast bowling coach, SLC said in a statement.

Vass currently serves as fast bowling coach at the High-Performance Center of the SLC, working with Emerging and National Team Players, it added.

During his illustrious career for Sri Lanka, Vass took 355 Test wickets from 111 matches and 400 ODI wickets from 322 games.

On Tuesday, SLC confirmed that the team will tour West Indies to play the all-format series, starting on March 3.

The Sri Lankan team will leave for the Caribbean on February 23. During the tour, Sri Lanka will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches, under a bio-secure environment in Antigua from March 3 to April 2.

The three T20I matches will be played on March 3, 5 and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, while the ODI series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua on March 10, 12, and 14.

The first Test match will start on March 21, and the second Test will commence on March 29.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
